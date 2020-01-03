1 hour ago

Legon Cities FC on Wednesday made a donation to the Echoing Hills Village, an orphanage in Accra as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Legonites have sent tongues wagging with their display of professionalism and top notch branding ahead of the Ghana Premier League season but this time they decided to touch the lives of the less privileged.

Nouveau rich Legon Cities Football Club will take on Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in their first home game of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League Season.

They drew their first game away from home against Liberty Professionals and will hope to gain a bit of luck with this kind gesture as they play Asante Kotoko.

