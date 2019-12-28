37 minutes ago

Legon Cities Football club have released stunning pictures confirming the massive rehabilitation works that the club has undergone.

The club which was formed as Wa All stars in 2005 in Wa changed hands months ago following the life time ban handed past owner and president of the Ghana Football Association Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi after being implicated in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas no 12 expose.

Mr Nyantakyi whose position at the club was untenable was forced to sell for a reported fee of $2.5m to a yet to be identified with John Painstil being attributed as the one who fronted the deal.

Since then the club’s home venue in Wa that is the Malik Jabir Park has been abandoned with the club moved to Accra.

They have released some breathtaking pictures of their New Jersey’s which feature former national team goalie Fatau Dauda who has been training with them for months now.

