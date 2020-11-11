2 hours ago

On Tuesday night it was a novelty for most players and feast of hefty proportion for the players of ambitious Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

A mammoth dinner night was organized by the clubs hierarchy for the entire playing staff, technical team member and management of the team.

The moneybags have been very active in the transfer window signing 13 new players to augment a squad that struggled badly during the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season that was truncated.

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all time top scorer is the pick of the long list of signings with other top performing players on the local scene like Elvis Opoku, Jona AAttuquaye, Michael Ampadu and Nicholas Gyans all joining.

With all the array of stars in their ranks Legon Cities are serious title contenders as the season begins but before that it was a feast to remember on Tuesday night.

