2 hours ago

Life-sized cutouts of Black Stars players have been placed at vantage points at the Kotoka International Airport ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana's 26-man squad list will officially be announced on Monday, 14th November 2022 by head coach Otto Addo but the final list was officially submitted to FIFA on Friday, 11th November 2022.

It is a no-brainer that the likes of Andre Ayew, Joojo Wollacot, Baba Rahman, Salisu Mohammed who have their cutouts at the Kotoka International Airport will be heading to the Qatar World Cup.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

PHOTOS BELOW: