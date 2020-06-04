2 hours ago

A cocoa farmer in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region, identified as Eric Arhin, has reportedly butchered his wife for threatening to divorce him.

Eric Arhin is reported to completely cut off the arms of his wife, Regina Duku, aside inflicting severe cutlass wounds on the head and back.

Even though Regina was rushed to the Efiakwanta-Nsueam Regional Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday evening at Nsueam mile 5.

Adom News’ reporter, Nana Agyei, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, said residents close to the scene of the incident said the couple were happily married till the wife started pushing for a divorce.

According to reports, Mr Arhin’s attitude towards the wife changed after her request for a divorce.

The wife’s request for a divorce was because Mr Arhin was no longer able to cater for her and her children.

According to Superintendent Jonas, the District Police Commander for the area, investigations into the incident has begun.

He appealed to the public to assist the police in the arrest of Eric Arhin who is currently on the run.

The couple have four children.