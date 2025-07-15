4 hours ago

Belgian international footballer of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Manchester City winger, who was born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, visited the revered monarch on Tuesday, accompanied by his parents, wife, and children.

The visit was facilitated by Dentaa Amoateng MBE, CEO of the GUBA Awards, and a regular figure at the palace.

During the visit, Doku formally introduced his charitable foundation, which he says is aimed at supporting underprivileged communities, and sought the Otumfuo's blessings as he prepares for the upcoming football season.

Despite repeated approaches by Ghanaian football authorities over the years, Doku opted to represent Belgium internationally, having risen through the ranks of the Red Devils' youth system.

He has since become a regular in the senior team, featuring at Euro 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and most recently, Euro 2024.

The pacey winger began his professional career at Anderlecht before securing a move to Rennes in France, where he impressed over three seasons.

In August 2023, he joined Manchester City for a reported €65 million fee and played a crucial role in helping Pep Guardiola’s side clinch the 2024 Premier League title in his debut season.

Doku’s visit to the Manhyia Palace and his philanthropic intentions have been widely praised, with many celebrating his connection to his Ghanaian roots despite representing another nation on the international stage.

