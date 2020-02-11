4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko teen prodigy Mathew Anim Cudjoe has touched down in Ghana from Germany where he was under observation by German giants Bayern Munich.

The 16 year old forward arrived at the Kotoko International Airport on Saturday evening in the company of his agent and GFA Exco member Anim Addo.

According reports,the Bavarians have been impressed with what they saw of the lad in the flesh and it will not be surprising If he should secure a move to the German giants.

Anim Cudjoe for the past week was in Germany undergoing trials with the junior sides of FC Hollywood.

It remains unclear whether he will right away join the Asante Kotoko team who are currently in Dawu preparing to play against Dreams Fc as he was met on arrival by the NCC Chairman Christopher Damenya.

PHOTOS: