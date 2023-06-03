5 hours ago

The reconstruction of the Tarkwa and Abosso (T&A) Park in Tarkwa, Western region, Ghana is almost complete as the stands have been fitted with seats and the grass has been planted.

The project, financed by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) at a cost of $16.2 million, aims to upgrade the stadium to meet international standards.

Micheletti & Company Limited is responsible for the construction, which includes various facilities such as a VVIP stand, general stands for spectators and officials, parking lots, an ambulance bay, offices, dressing rooms, media center, and more.

Currently, the project is reported to be more than 90 percent complete.

The Project Manager of Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Mr. Roger Adama, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project and highlighted the efforts made to meet FIFA standards and create a stadium with a seating capacity of 10,400.

The work faced some delays initially due to additional groundwork, the importation of steel frames, COVID-19 lockdowns, excavation of the pitch, and challenging weather conditions.

As part of its commitment to shared value and leaving a legacy for the Apinto Division, Gold Fields decided to undertake the stadium project to support sports, especially football, in the region.

The upgraded T&A Park will provide a modern, resilient facility for hosting matches and contribute to the community's development.

Completing the T&A Park reconstruction will be a significant milestone for the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation and a lasting legacy for the people of Tarkwa.

With the team close to winning their first-ever league title, the mauve and yellows will be playing in their new stadium with a league title next season.