2 hours ago

Nations FC have been crowned as champions of Zone Two after a 3-1 win over Asokwa Deportivo in their final game of the season.

The Abrankese side went into the game as champions having wrapped up the league three weeks ago following a come from behind win against WAFA at home.

Abubakari Garba scored twice for Nations FC in the 19th and 53rd minutes before Franck Amoani Okyere scored the 3rd goal in the 63rd minute to give the home a smooth side.

However, Asokwa Deportivo were awarded a penalty in the 83rd after Samuel Mensah was tripped in the box. The lanky attacker as Deportivo reduced the deficit.

Skyy FC beat Swedru All Blacks 2-0 to finish 2nd in the league. Eric Bello scored the first goal for Swedru All Blacks before Baba Hamadu Musa netted a brace in the 50th and 66th minutes to win the day for the Skyy FC.

Kenpong Football Academy beat former Premier league side WAFA 1-0. Salmon Faris Tahiru scored in the 19th minute to win the points for the home team.

