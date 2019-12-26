3 hours ago

Former Berekum Chelsea and Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku has sent a lot of tongues wagging for his kind gesture to his grand mum on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

The bullish defender has decided not to enjoy the good fortune God has showered on him alone as he extended it to his grandmother by delivering the keys to a newly constructed 8-bedroom house at Bremang near Twifo Praso in the Central Region to his grandma Prophetess Mary Yaa Kyiah

As If the 8 bedroom house was not enough, he has also constructed new church building for his prophetess Grandma and also furnished the church with musical instruments and chairs.

To top it all off he also gave out a brand new saloon car to his Grandma who he says has been a pillar of strength to him since childhood.

"My grandmother has been my rock since childhood and it has been my dream to do this for her and I thank God that we are all alive to see this day" Opoku told Dada Oliseh.

See the photos below: