The National Sports Authority (NSA) in collaboration with the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) Bompata Area in Kumasi on Saturday 12th June joined the national tree planting campaign dubbed 'Green Ghana' campaign.

They planted more than two thousand tree around the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and its environs in order to help the government's green Ghana initiative.

It was attended by the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Mr Edmond Appiah his staff.

Pentecost International Worship Center were also led by the Area Head Apostle Yaw Adjei Kwarteng, resident pastor Joshua Kwabena Donkor and the entire membership of the church in this noble exercise.

On Friday 11th June 2021, the national campaign took off with trees planted across the length and breadth of the country.

The Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo Regions are expected to plant more than 420,000 trees across the regions as the country targets five million trees after the exercise.

The Forestry commission gave out thousands of seedlings made up of mahogany, teak and acacia among other different tree species across the country for the exercise.

It is an aggressive move to replenish the depleted forest cover in the nation and also help the environment.

