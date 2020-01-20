1 hour ago

The old rickety Phobia bird will soon be a thing of the past as it will be consigned to the relics of history as the Phobians are set to introduce a brand new state of the art Hyundai bus.

Hearts have shipped in a new bus that is currently sitting at the Tema port waiting to be cleared for use by the club.

They have been relying on an old out of date bus which has subjected the club to public ridicule and shame.

Board and management have swiftly acted in procuring the new bus that will be a huge sigh of relief for the players and technical team and even their fans who have been taunted for too long.

It will help in easing their mobility and transportation from and to the various league centres across the country should it begin operations.

Artistic impression of the bus after branding