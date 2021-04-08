2 hours ago

Sad news reaching Ghanaguardian.com indicates one person has been killed after a cement truck overturned at Inchaban in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

According to Connect FM, the desceased, a driver's mate got trapped under the trailer after it overturned, killing him on-the-spot.

The cause of the Thursday morning crash is not immediately known but it is believed the truck failed its breaks leading to the accident.

As at the time of filling this report, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have been called to the scene.

