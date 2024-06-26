9 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has arrived in the United States to start his new journey with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Austin FC.

Bukari's move to Austin FC was finalized on May 30, and the club confirmed his signing on a three-and-a-half-year contract, which extends until the end of the 2027 season, with an option for an additional year in 2028.

The completion of the transfer from Red Star Belgrade is pending the receipt of Bukari’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

The 25-year-old winger is expected to enhance Austin FC's offensive capabilities for the 2024 MLS season. Bukari's experience and dynamic playing style are anticipated to provide a significant boost to the team's attacking options.

Currently, Austin FC is positioned 8th in the 2024 MLS Western Conference standings, with 27 points from 20 matches.

The team is preparing for their upcoming fixture against Sporting KC, set to take place on June 30th.

Fans and management alike are hopeful that Bukari's arrival will help the team climb higher in the standings and secure a playoff spot.