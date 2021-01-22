2 hours ago

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba has celebrated her 59th Birthday with a donation of 59 brand new wheelchairs and other walking aids for persons with disability (PWDs).

Dr. Otiko Djaba who is already supporting PWDs in all 16 regions of Ghana, has committed to ensuring that the poor and vulnerable in society especially the PWDs enjoy a dignified life.

At a small ceremony in Accra to present the 59 wheelchairs, the Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation expressed appreciation to God Almighty for His infinite grace, protection and mercies over her life.

According to her, she feels much fulfilled anytime she takes steps to impact the lives of vulnerable persons, women, and children in society.

Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba who has through her Foundation launched an initiative to mobilise at least 1,000 wheelchairs per each of the 16 regions of Ghana appealed to government agencies, departments, NGOs, religious organisations, individuals as well as local and international organisations to support her initiative.

She said that Ghana has over 187,000 persons with physical disabilities who need assistive devices like wheelchairs and crutches but only 30% of them are able to acquire such devices hence her 16,000 wheelchairs initiative.

Dr. Otiko Djaba encouraged them to donate to her Foundation towards the wheelchairs project through their MoMo account +233 2485 10067.

Some of the beneficiaries of the 59 birthday wheelchairs including 52-year-old Madam Zeinabu Ali Mahama, Mr. Elvis Boadi, 56 years from Abitifi, Madam Sophia Anderson 85 from Cape Coast, and Mr. Richard Atta 32 from Volta Region expressed their appreciation to Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba for her continuous kind gesture towards them.

They individually wished her a Happy Birthday and prayed to God to prolong her life.