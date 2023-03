3 hours ago

His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II the Asantehene, yesterday, 17th March, 2023 commissioned the Jericho Wall Police Station at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as part of activities marking the 56th Congregation of the university.

The Police station which is intended to serve the university and surrounding communities is also expected to enhance the general security on the university campus.

The KNUST Motorbikes Patrols was also launched as part of efforts by the Police Administration to improve police visibility and incident response time on the university campus. This is an initiative to ensure motorized police visibility on the campuses of our universities. University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani, was the first to benefit from this initiative with the KNUST being the second.

Also present at the commissioning which took place immediately after the 56th Congregation of the university were the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, The Deputy Education Minister, Rev John Ntim Fourjour, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, the Director-General/NPD, COP/Paul Manly Awini, DG/HRD, COP/Frederick Adu Anim and some other Senior Police Officers and some officials of the university.