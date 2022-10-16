1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Sulley Muntari was in a pensive mood on Sunday afternoon as he watched his former side crush out of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Heading into the second-leg clash of their CAF Confederations Cup match against AS Real Bamako, Hearts knew that only a scoreline of more than three goals would be enough.

Prior to the match, Hearts summoned all their inner strength including visits by former players of the golden generation who were the royalty of African inter-club football in the 2000's.

Hearts started on the front foot as they took the game to their opponents but the Malians sat deep and soaked all the Hearts pressure.

The phobians were unable to breakdown the gritty backline of AS Real Bamako as the first half ended goalless with Hearts looking bereft of ideas.

David Ocloo's side squad very late on in the game as Caleb Amankwaah finished with aplomb in the 89th minute with Hearts winning but not enough to go through as they are eliminated 3-1 on aggregate.

The veteran midfielder joined Hearts of Oak in the February of the 2021/2022 season and was a revelation for the MTN FA Cup champions.

With the expiration of his contract, the 37-year-old midfielder did not agree on a contract extension with Hearts.