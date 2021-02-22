49 minutes ago

Minister nominee for Railway Development, Hon. John-Peter Amewu, has called on the family of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), the late Mr Richard Diedong Dombo.

Hon. Amewu mourned with the family and urged them to hold on strong to God Almighty who gives and takes life.

He spoke about how close he was with the late Richard Dombo until his death.

He recalled how the late GRDA boss was one of the first people to congratulate him on his victory in the 2020 parliamentary election.

Hon. John-Peter Amewu later signed the book of condolences.

He was accompanied by staff from the ministry and agencies under the ministry, Allan Doegah, Seji Saji, Joe Denteh and Hans Amexo.