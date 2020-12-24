1 hour ago

Contractors from PrefabEx Ltd and CUBE Ltd have arrived in Ghana and have commenced work at Pobiman.

Grounds work was done by a local contractor some months ago with the club intent on getting the project ready for use.

The club has since taken delivery of steel materials and others that will be needed for the second phase of the project.

Turkish contractors who will take charge of the second phase are already on site as work has now began on the phase two.

When the project is completed it will house the club's academy teams, and also the senior team of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Pobiman Academy project will have many football pitches, a training complex ,medical department, gymnasium, laundry, swimming Pool, kitchen and dining hall among others when completed.

PHOTOS BELOW: