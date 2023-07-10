1 hour ago

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has made a private visit to Accra, Ghana, as he prepares for the upcoming pre-season training. Rudiger, who represents Germany at the international level, has Sierra Leonean roots and is known to be a frequent visitor to the African continent.

While the exact purpose of his visit to Ghana remains unclear, it is speculated that he is there for a holiday.

Ghana is increasingly becoming a popular holiday destination for expatriates and footballers, especially those of Ghanaian descent.

Antonio Rudiger, who originally hails from Sierra Leone and later sought refuge in Germany, joins the list of notable footballers spending time in Ghana.

Other players such as Memphis Depay, Georgino Wijnaldum, and Rose May Alaba, the younger sister of David Alaba, have also been spotted in Ghana for their vacations.

Ghana's rich culture, beautiful landscapes, and warm hospitality make it an attractive destination for individuals seeking relaxation and immersion in African culture.