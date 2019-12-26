1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Samuel Tetteh has sent shockwaves through the spine of his manager and the enthusiastic crowd who gathered at the West Hills Mall.

The LASK Linz striker on boxing day surprised his long time manager EazyMan Nevis with a brand new 2019 registered Toyota Corolla.

The on loan Red Bull Salzburg player confirmed in an interview with Dada Oliseh that he thought it was time to reward his longtime manager who has been very supportive with a brand new car which would facilitate his easy movement.

"Easyman Nevis has been with me from day one during my early days at WAFA and helped me with connections that has seen me join the play in Europe after a wonderful time in the Ghana Premier League."

"Many footballers don't get the kind of manager I have and i am lucky to have him in my camp to guide me not only in my career, but in my day to day activities as well" he added.

On his part EasyMan Nevis said he was overwhelmed by the kind gesture of the player whom he stressed has shown commitment and loyalty to him from day one.

PHOTOS BELOW: