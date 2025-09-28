4 hours ago

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi was transformed into a hub of music, energy, and excitement on Saturday night as thousands of fans turned up for Sarkodie’s much-anticipated Rapperholic concert.

From the early hours, supporters clad in Rapperholic T-shirts poured into the venue, eager to sing, dance, and share in an unforgettable night with Ghana’s rap icon.

Midway through the buildup, heavy rain temporarily disrupted the show, forcing attendees to scramble for cover.

Yet, the resilience of the crowd shone through as fans patiently waited for the downpour to subside.

When the skies finally cleared, the stadium roared back to life. Sarkodie and his lineup of performers kept the show going into the early hours of Sunday morning, with electrifying performances that cemented the event as a historic night in Kumasi.

In a touching moment, Sarkodie expressed his gratitude to fans for braving the rain and promised to return with another concert in the city next year.

PHOTOS BELOW: