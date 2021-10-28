1 hour ago

A Ghanaian lady based in Canada who has been identified as Serwaa Broni has in a two hour video made some wild allegations against the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on social media.

According to the lady in the video, Nana Addo has been hitting on her since 2019 wanting to go in bed with her but she has on countless occasions turned him down on his advances.

She further recounts that she is friends with a lot of bigwigs of the ruling New Patriotic Party for several years.

The lady in question has pictures with the President in a private jet which is circulating on social media

She claims since then her troubles started, as she has been threatened by some NPP bigwigs with Hopeson Adorye the barking dog.

Akua Broni born Evelyn Adu who was born in Suame-Kumasi is said to be a mother of four but is currently a lesbian married to her lesbian partner.

PHOTOS BELOW: