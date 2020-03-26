25 minutes ago

Dancehall king Stonebwoy has joined the fight against the lethal coronavirus pandemic by deciding to share hand sanitizers to every persons who passes by the shop.

This is a move to help persons who cannot afford undoubtedly one of the most important commodities in the era of this pandemic.

Many celebrities have in their own small way made donations and offered a helping hand to their fans and their countries in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The musician through his Livingstone Foundation have decided to provide free hand sanitizers to any person who walks into the BHIM shop in Ashaiman on the Tema highway.

PHOTOS: