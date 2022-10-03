34 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko board chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei owns a Division One League side Nations FC which has acquired the old Anane Stadium from Kumasi businessman Kwabena Kesse aka Kessben.

The facility which has now been rechristened Kwame Kyei Sports Complex is located at Abrankese near Kuntenase in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti Region.

It was first commissioned in 2007 and holds a capacity of 12,000 and was the home venue of Kessben's football club Kessben FC which was sold to Moses Armah Parker in January 2011 who relocated the team to Tarkwa and named it Medeama SC.

The facility has now been acquired by Dr. Kwame Kyei's Nations FC which is managed by his son with the stadium's facilities given a massive facelift.

PHOTOS BELOW: