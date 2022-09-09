1 hour ago

Ace broadcaster, Bernard Koku Avle, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, laid his wife, Justine to rest.

The burial service was held at the East Legon branch of the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God in Accra.

Friends and loved ones, including media practitioners and high profile personalities including former President John Mahama, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and corporate society, attended the service to mourn with him as he laid his wife to eternity.

There was a private burial.

Thanksgiving service has been scheduled for Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The thanksgiving service will be held at Makarios Chapel New Legon where family members and loved ones will converge.

Mrs Avle was pronounced dead at a medical facility in Accra on August 3, 2022.