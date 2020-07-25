4 hours ago

Veteran broadcasters with the Desipte media, Nana Agyei Sikapa has been laid to rest.

Daniel Adjei Peprah as known in his private life passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, after battling ill health for about two years.

Family members, friends, sympathizers together with the management and staff of the Despite Media Group gathered at the Achimota Mile 7 Presbyterian School park to pay their last respect.

The late Sikapa was a professional teacher, he taught both in Atwima Agogo and Abuakwa R/C Primary School for several years.

He left behind a wife and seven children.

Nana Agyei Sikapa joined the Despite Group in 2003 as a newscaster upon the invitation of CEO, Osei Kwame Despite. He established himself with his famous and unique appellation style of radio presentation.