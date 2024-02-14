1 hour ago

On Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, thousands of people from diverse backgrounds flooded the streets of Accra in a powerful demonstration against the dire state of Ghanaian football.

Dubbed 'Save Ghana Football', the protest aims to catalyze sweeping reforms across various facets of the sport, including national team structures, the struggling local league, and the commercialization of the Black Stars, among other grievances.

Leading the charge as convenors of the demonstration are esteemed sports journalists Saddick Adams, Veronica Commey, and Patrick Osei Agyemang.

The march commenced at the iconic Obra Spot in Kwame Nkrumah Circle, weaving through significant thoroughfares such as Asylum Down and passing landmarks like the Greater Accra Regional Hospital before culminating in a petition delivery at the Ghana Football Association headquarters.

The impassioned protesters also made a crucial stop at the Parliament House, where they presented their grievances directly to the legislative body.

Amidst the sea of demonstrators were a myriad of placards emblazoned with poignant messages, including "We won four AFCON titles without Messi, Ronaldo", "Football is for all", "Give local players opportunities", "The local league is dead", and "Stop spoiling our bets", underscoring the depth of frustration and demands for change within the football community.

PHOTOS: