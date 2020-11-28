10 minutes ago

Two persons a male and female have been crushed to their untimely death late last night in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The two persons were traveling in a Daewoo Matiz saloon car on the Vodafone Kansuarina highway in Takoradi when a falling container from an articulator truck carrying cocoa beans fell on them.

The loaded articulated truck was heading towards the Takoradi harbour with cocoa beans for export when the container fell of the truck killing the two occupants of the Daewoo Matiz instantly.

A male who was driving the Daewoo Matiz with registration number WR 1049 – 19, now deceased has been identified as Eric Pamford Peters, 30 and the passenger on board also deceased being one Ama Amponsah, 27.

Western Regional Police MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah confirmed the incident occurred around 9:30 pm.

According to the MTTD Commander, the Daewoo Matiz was from Paa Grant roundabout towards Kwame Nkrumah roundabout.

On reaching the Vodafone intersection, a DAF articulator truck with registration number GT 5953-20 from the opposite direction which was driven by Adu Emmanuel Kwaku, 32 with a 40 footer container carrying cocoa beans veered off his lane and climbed on to the Daewoo Matiz.

The container fell on the saloon car killing the occupants instantly and mangling the car.

It took the intervention of personnel from the Ghana Fire Service to cut and remove the bodies from the mangled vehicle.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital awaiting autopsy while the driver of the articulator truck is in the grips of the police.

