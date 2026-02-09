2 hours ago

Nelson Blay Narkotey, a Level 300 student of the University of Media, Arts and Communication – Institute of Journalism (UNIMAC-IJ), has been laid to rest following his tragic death in a hit-and-run accident, drawing an emotional outpouring of grief from the university community.

The burial ceremony was held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, as family members, friends, course mates, lecturers, and university officials gathered to pay their final respects to the young journalism student whose life was cut short under heartbreaking circumstances.

In an official tribute, the University described Nelson as a valued and beloved member of the UNIMAC-IJ family, whose loss has left a deep void on campus.

“With heavy hearts, the UniMAC community laid to rest a dear friend, brother, and student, Nelson Blay Narkotey,” the statement said.

“Though grief weighs heavily on us, we take comfort in the hope that our brother is at peace. To the family, demirifa due. We stand with you in this moment of sorrow.”

Nelson lost his life on January 19, 2026, at about 4:00 p.m., after he was knocked down by a vehicle near the Dzorwulu section of the N1 Highway, close to the South Legon campus, while returning home from lectures.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the vehicle involved, which was unregistered, briefly stopped after the impact, raising hopes that the driver would offer assistance. However, the driver allegedly fled the scene moments later, abandoning Nelson on the roadside.

His lifeless body was later discovered by a police patrol team several hours after the incident, a development that further deepened the shock and anger among students and the general public.

The tragic incident has reignited concerns about road safety in the Greater Accra Region, particularly the growing menace of unregistered vehicles on major highways and the lack of accountability in hit-and-run cases.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing and have appealed to members of the public with information that could help identify the driver or the vehicle involved to come forward and assist with the case.

As the UNIMAC-IJ community mourns, students and staff have renewed calls for stronger road safety enforcement around campuses and along busy highways to prevent similar tragedies in the future.