The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Thursday, January 16, 2020, inspected repair works and asphalt overlay on roads in the constituency.

The first phase of the 25km project has seen the construction of the 2.9km Western Link road, which on completion will become an alternative for the main Dansoman highway.

So far, roads in these areas; Dansoman SSNIT flats, New Century, Dansoman Central, Dansoman Polyclinic, Dansoman Keep Fit, Dansoman Last stop have all seen an asphalt overlay or repair works.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the Tunga asphalt overlay, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful who was excited on the spate of work done said the completion of the project would give the entire constituency a major facelift.

According to her, she has had countless of sleepless nights due to the poor state of the roads in the constituency and was hopeful, the coastal areas (beach road, Shiabu etc) in the constituency will soon benefit.

“I will urge all encroachers to vacate and allow a smooth construction of the roads to benefit the masses. We have worked long and hard to see today. It didn’t just happen overnight. It has taken about two years of serious lobbying and harassment of the authorities to get this far and we cannot allow a few to stall the development of this constituency. I am confident that the quality of work being done would alleviate the suffering of a large section of our people…and finally, I can sleep”, she said.