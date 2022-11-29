1 hour ago

Uruguay and Independiente goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa may have the weirdest hairstyle at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In theory, Sebastián Sosa arrives at the World Cup as Uruguay's third goalkeeper and, therefore, would hardly make the news.

It turns out that, in the warm-up for the match against Portugal, it was impossible not to notice the look of the 36-year-old goalkeeper for Independiente.

There are three lions that Sosa has tattooed on his head. And so far everything is more or less normal. But better if we tell you that her hair is cut in such a way that it looks like the fur of a lion.

