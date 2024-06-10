3 hours ago

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, has called on the Black Stars at their team hotel in Kumasi ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

He paid a courtesy call on the team and wished them well ahead of their must-win game against Central African Republic.

Ghana last Thursday boosted their chances of booking their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they defeated Mali in Bamako.

The stand-in captain of the team, Thomas Teye Partey appealed to the Vice President that they will need a good playing surface in Ghana as they want to give their all.

The match against CAR, scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT, presents a crucial opportunity for Ghana to solidify their position on the road to the global stage.

PHOTOS BELOW: