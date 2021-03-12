24 minutes ago

Nigerien striker Victorien Adebayor is currently undergoing his medical examinations ahead of a loan move to Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

The moneybags beat off competition from Accra Hearts of Oak before signing the prolific striker from Danish side HB Koge for the rest of the season.

The striker arrived in Ghana on Thursday 11th March,2021 at the Kotoka International airport from Denmark and was met on his arrival by officials of his new team.

According HB Koge director Per Rud, the striker choose to return to Ghana which is closer to his native Niger because he was home sick.

Before switching to HB Køge on a three-year contract, Victorien Adebayor played for Inter Allies where he was the top scorer in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana league with 13 goals.

