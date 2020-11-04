1 hour ago

Mega transfer deadline day signing Asamoah Gyan had his first training session for his new club Legon Cities on Tuesday at the club's training grounds.

Legon Cities announced the signing of legendary Ghana striker Aamoah Gyan as a free agent on transfer deadline day.

The moneybags beat off fierce competition from Kumasi Asante Kotoko to secure the signing of the former Sunderland star after the deal was concluded on Friday night.

The former Sunderland, Rennes striker has been without a club since leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United last year.

He signed a one year contract with Legon Cities that will reportedly fetch him more than $1 million.

Asamoah Gyan would want to finish a career that has given him so much with the last roll of the dice on home soil but wants a club that can match his ambition financially and on the pitch.

Gyan will add further allure and appeal to the well branded and neatly packaged Legon Cities Football club commercial wise and add goals.

The 34 year old is the highest goal scoring African at the FIFA World Cup with seven goals and all time leading goal scorer for Ghana.

