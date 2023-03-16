2 hours ago

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Wednesday interred his Ghanaian father who died some months ago in the United Kingdom.

The solemn occasion was attended by close friends, family members, relatives, and members of the Ghanaian community in the UK and members of Ghana's High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Veteran English-born Irishman, Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars of Ghana by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He takes over from stop-gap coach Otto Addo who was handed the Ghana job in March 2022 and helped the country reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup before leaving his role in December after the Mundial.

Chris Hughton from March 2022 was the technical advisor of the Black Stars during the two-legged World Cup play-off game against Nigeria and at the World Cup.

The experienced trainer has coached Newcastle United, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Birmingham, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest.

Hughton will lead Ghana to play Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before traveling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later.

