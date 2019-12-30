1 hour ago

Dalian Yifang and Black Stars striker Emmanuel Boateng has taken his nuptials with longtime girlfriend Barbara in a plush wedding held in Kumasi on Saturday at the Golden Bean Hotel.

The couple were inundated at the wedding by friends, players, coaches and person from the football fraternity at the occasion.

Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah led the contingent of coaches at the wedding with Maxwell Konadu, Paa Kwasi Fabin and others present.

Black Stars players, Frank Acheampong, Lawrence Atizigi, Nana Ampomah were among some players who made it to the striker's big day.

Odo fame ko hitmaker Emelia Brobbey, Yaw Daabo, Kwaku Menu and others were notably present with some foreign players also attending.

Ernest Ohemeng, Caleb Salifu, Jerry Thompson, highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena, Fameye and friends of both Emmanuel Boateng and Barbara Boateng were all present at the nuptials.

