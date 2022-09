5 hours ago

The Black Stars trained at stade du Commandant Hebert in Deauville - France on Monday evening hours after assembling in camp for this month’s International friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Twenty four players trained under the tutelage of Otto Addo and his backroom staff with four others expected to join the camp later. Ghana will play Brazil at Stade de Oceane in Le Havre on Friday, September 23 before taking on Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 on Lorca – Spain.

The players who trained included:Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Ambrosius, Denis Odoi, Joseph Aidoo, Gideon Mensah, Inaki Williams, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Elisha Owusu, Alidu Seidu, Thomas Partey, Issahaku Fatawu, Mohammed Kudus, Suleymana Kamal Deen, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Baba Idrissu, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Osman Bukari, Antoine Semenyo, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer.

