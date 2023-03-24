3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed a fully furnished state-of-the-art gymnasium and fitness center by its supporter's branch in Holland circle 150.

The center which is fully equipped and funded by Circle 150 was handed over to the management of the club at a brief ceremony at Adako Jachie.

It boasts modern facilities like treadmills, bench presses, dumbells, stationary bicycles, barbell sets, rowing machines, and ellipticals. squat rack among several others.

The event was attended by members of circle 150, management members, players, and the technical team of the club.

Kotoko's new gym and fitness center is located within their Adako Jachie training grounds.

