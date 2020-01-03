1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko rounded off their preparation for their match day two fixture against new money Legon Cities Football Club At the Accra Sports Stadium.

The porcupine warriors held some light training session before doing some ball work.

Kotoko will play Legon Cities Fc in the first game ever this season to be staged on a Friday under floodlights.

Hence the team were obliged to train under the light before taking on moneybags Legon Cities in what promises to be an interesting encounter.

Kotoko have been preparing frantically for this game and played a friendly against Tamale City FC where they mauled them by 6 goals to nil.

PHOTOS & VIDEO: