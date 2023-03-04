2 hours ago

The one-week funeral observation of late former Ghana winger Christian Atsu is currently underway at the Adjiriganor astroturf park in Accra.

Former teammates of Atsu at the Black Stars have trooped the funeral grounds to mourn their departed teammate who died tragically last month.

Among them include Asamoah Gyan , Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil, John Mensah, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and several former Black Stars players are at the grounds.

They are not the only ones as people from all walk of life are there with the likes of Alan Kyeremateng, Lydia Forson, Kofi Kinaata, and several celebrities present.

Management members and players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko were also present to commiserate with the Twasam family.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him on Saturday, February 18.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

Atsu's body was flown into Ghana on the evening of Sunday 19th February 2023 and was received by a government delegation which was led by the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Bawumia and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his family members.

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS BELOW: