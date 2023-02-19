2 hours ago

The mortal remains of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu who was a victim of the February 6 earthquake in Turkey where he played for Hatayspor touched down at the Kotoko International Airport around 19:30 GMT on board a Turkish airline flight.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

A government delegation led by Vice President Bawumia and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was present at the airport to receive the body and his family.

The Ghana flag-draped casket carrying the remains of Christian Atsu was taken out of the plane and carried by a military burial party to the front of the VIP lounge.

After prayers were said the Vice President gave a solemn and brief speech where he assured the government will give the footballer a befitting burial.

The remains of the former Black Stars winger has been transported to the 37 Military Hospital morgue for preservation.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS BELOW: