Celebrated Gospel musician Joseph Mettle is currently performing the customary marriage of his sweet heart Salomey Selassie Dzisa in Accra.

The pair have been dating the last few years but have now decided to formalize their companionship.

Joe Mettle's wife is a firebrand woman of God and a makeup artiste cum beautician. She is part of a group of young christain ladies called Soul Sisters.

The event has attracted the creme de la creme in the Ghana music and showbiz space with a lot of friends, family and guest present at the event.

