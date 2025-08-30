9 hours ago

Ghanaians from all walks of life converged at the Independence Square on Saturday, August 30, 2025, to mark the one-week observance of highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

The solemn event has brought together a cross-section of society — including fans, fellow musicians, political leaders, and industry stakeholders — all united in celebrating the life and legacy of the late icon while standing in solidarity with his family.

Daddy Lumba, affectionately called DL, is revered as one of Ghana’s greatest musicians, credited with producing evergreen classics such as Aben Wo Ha and Theresa.

He passed away on July 26, 2025, after a short illness, leaving behind a rich catalogue of music that continues to shape the highlife genre.

Organisers have indicated that details of the final funeral arrangements will be made public in the coming days ahead of his burial.

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived at the one-week celebration in honor of the late Daddy Lumba, which is currently underway at the Blackstar Square in Accra.

August 30, 2025

Sarkodie at Daddy Lumba's One-Week Observation Happening Live At The Black Star Square

August 30, 2025

Wife of Daddy Lumba, Odo Broni, together with @SerwaaAmihere , arrive at the One-Week Observation of the Late Music Legend.

August 30, 2025

