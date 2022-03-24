2 hours ago

The Super Green Eagles have arrived in Ghana on Thursday morning for the crunch fixture in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off.

Ghana will renew hostilities with perennial rivals Nigeria when the two sides clash in the first leg clash of the 2022 World Cup play offs at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The game will be the decider to see which among the two football power houses will head to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Nigeria opened training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Monday the venue of the second leg clash.

The Super Green Eagles had a full house with all 25 players in camp with the arrival of Umar Sadiq, Ademola Lookman and Maduka Okoye's replacemen John Noble on Wednesday.

The team arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday morning before heading to Kumasi where they will train at the Baba Yara Stadium before the game which will come off on Friday 25th March 2022 at 7:30pm local time.

The reverse fixture will come off on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner heading to the World Cup later this year.

