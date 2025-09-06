4 hours ago

A tragic road accident at Kormantse, along the Mankessim–Cape Coast section of the Accra–Cape Coast Highway, has left two people dead and several others wounded.

According to the Mankessim Fire Rescue Team, a head-on collision occurred between a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus (AS 4146-25) bound for Accra and a Hino truck (GW 5958-25) heading in the opposite direction.

Many passengers escaped with help from passersby, but two victims trapped in the wreckage were tragically confirmed dead.

The injured were rushed to Saltpond Government Hospital for medical treatment.

The Ghana Police Service has launched investigations into the crash, with eyewitnesses suggesting that wrongful overtaking may have played a role.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Another tragedy this morning at Kormantse on Accra–Cape Coast highway as a horrific accident claims several lives, leaving behind scenes of unbearable grief. Many others lie in critical conditions battling severe injuries

Ghana mourns yet another heartbreaking loss on our roads. pic.twitter.com/tYwEWdJQik — Edward Acquah-Baidoo (@AcquahEfkab) September 6, 2025