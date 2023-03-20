2 hours ago

Black Stars Coaches Chris Hughton and George Boateng spent the entire joined the people of Kumasi as they celebrated the Akwasidae festival at Manhyia Palace on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The duo traveled to the Ashanti regional capital with Vice President Mark Addo and Black St6ars management Committee Vice Chairman Akwasi Agyemang.

The move forms part of the build up to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Akwasidae is celebrated by the Ashanti people and chiefs in Ashanti as well as the Ashanti diaspora. The festival is celebrated on a Sunday, once every six weeks.

Below are shots from the Manhyia Palace: