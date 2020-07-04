4 hours ago

Work has started steadily at the Asante Kotoko training grounds at Adako Jachie near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The newly appointed board of directors of the club have been charged by the life patron and owner of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II to focus on giving the club befitting infrastructure its status deserves.

Aside a single natural grass pitch and an uncompleted building that was started by the erstwhile K.K Sarpong administration, nothing has changed or been added to the existing facilities.

Per Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm, the project is been done by the CEO of Joshob Construction Limited , James Osei Brown who among two other persons namely Mr Kofi Amoah Abban and Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey were added to the team's board increasing the number to 12.

The training pitch lacks changing rooms and others that will make players comfortable but that may soon be about to change.

Newly appointed board members were at the training grounds to acquaint themselves with the existing facilities at Adako Jachie.

PHOTOS BELOW: