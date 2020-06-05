2 years ago

General Manager for Citi FM and Citi TV, Bernardino Koku Avle on Friday, June 5 was presented with customised Accra Hearts of oak Jersey, confirming his love for the African Champions

National Chapters Committee [NCC] Chairman and board member Elvis Herman Hesse, and Communications Director of the club Opare Addo presented the branded jersey to the debonair broadcaster at the Premises of the station.

The 20 times Ghana Premier League champions described the award-winning journalist, who hosts The Citi Breakfast Show, as a true fan of the club.

">https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1268898355368857608" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="4">

Phobians ✔@HeartsOfOakGH

Hearts of Oak today made a presentation to a die in the wool Phobian, Bernard Avle, host of Citi FM’s Morning Show and, he truly demonstrated his love and passion for the club.

Bernard is indeed a proud Phobian. #AHOSC

">https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1268898355368857608/photo/1">

1,699

">https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1268898355368857608" data-datetime="2020-06-05T13:31:57+0000" data-scribe="element:full_timestamp">

Twitter Ads info and privacy

291 people are talking about this

Bernard Avle, who is the General manager of Citi FM and Citi TV also thanked the club for their kind gesture.

">https://twitter.com/benkoku/status/1268880082141052928" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="3">

Bernard Avle ✔@benkoku

Elvis Herman Hesse, the Chapters Committee Chairman for @HeartsOfOakGH and Comms Director Opare Addo surprised me with a customised jersey today.

Never say die until the bones are rotten! Phoooobia!

">https://twitter.com/benkoku/status/1268880082141052928/photo/1">

1,898

">https://twitter.com/benkoku/status/1268880082141052928" data-datetime="2020-06-05T12:19:20+0000" data-scribe="element:full_timestamp">

Twitter Ads info and privacy

307 people are talking about this

According to the Accra based radio station, Mr Avle declared his support for the club in February this year.

">https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1268899957316235264" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="5">

Phobians ✔@HeartsOfOakGH

A true super excited @benkoku receives a branded jersey

from Hearts of Oak..Aloski. #AHOSC

">https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1268899957316235264">

518

">https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1268899957316235264" data-datetime="2020-06-05T13:38:19+0000" data-scribe="element:full_timestamp">

Twitter Ads info and privacy

117 people are talking about this

Hearts of Oak's Umbro home jersey was been rated as the best club football kit in Africa and 32nd in the Word last year in a global ranking conducted by reputable sports marketing firms SportsDirect, SportsPar and Footy.com

The Phobians signed a three-year partnership deal with one of the world's leading kits manufacturing company Umbro in 2018.