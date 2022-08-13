1 hour ago

Belgium-born Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh will be sent out on loan to another Belgium side by his club Royal Antwerp.

The 18-year-old Ghent-born player has been with the team's B side but has outgrown the competition and needs to move a notch up.

Dwomoh is pushing for more involvement in the first team at Royal Antwerp something which the club cannot offer him.

Antwerp is aware of the talents of the dominant central midfielder and do not want to lose him so will sanction a loan deal to another Belgium club.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, a possible loan is therefore imperative. Will Dwomoh soon be playing at another Belgian club on loan? It just might.

Although it also sounds at Antwerp that Dwomoh still has a future at the Bosuil. “The door is not closed”, it sounds. A loan could then bring solace.

He joined Royal Antwerp from KRC Genk in 2021.